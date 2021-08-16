TD Securities Raises Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$40.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.72.

Shares of ITP traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$31.04. 75,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,212. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.00. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$14.30 and a 52-week high of C$32.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.21.

In other news, Director Gregory Yull sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.33, for a total value of C$5,012,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares in the company, valued at C$9,016,874.88. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total transaction of C$478,434.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,041,711.45. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,280 shares of company stock worth $5,962,286.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

