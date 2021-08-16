TD Securities Trims Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Target Price to C$80.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities to C$80.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RBA. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$79.67.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA stock traded up C$2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$79.12. 105,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,021. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$64.17 and a 52-week high of C$101.93.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.