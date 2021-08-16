Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $52.88 on Major Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Tellor has a total market cap of $100.33 million and approximately $65.18 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can now be bought for $52.88 or 0.00114271 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tellor has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00016648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.30 or 0.00906143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00104761 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,967,267 coins and its circulating supply is 1,897,410 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

