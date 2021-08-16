Teloscoin (TELOS) Achieves Market Cap of $891,874.86

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. Teloscoin has a market cap of $891,874.86 and approximately $2,385.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded 65.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00044222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.82 or 0.00299016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00040842 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014380 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

