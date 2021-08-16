Telsey Advisory Group Increases The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $125.00

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

PLCE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $102.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.37. The Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $106.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. The Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth about $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

