Telsey Advisory Group Lowers The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target to $18.00

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. initiated coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. 18,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,437. The Honest has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Honest will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. FMR LLC purchased a new position in The Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in The Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,196,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

