Telsey Advisory Group Raises Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $63.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $54.49 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.87.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,585,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,076,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

