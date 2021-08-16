Telsey Advisory Group Raises Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $21.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on M. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

NYSE M opened at $18.92 on Monday. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

