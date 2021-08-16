Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 48,063 shares.The stock last traded at $20.63 and had previously closed at $20.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 19.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

