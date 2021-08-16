Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Audrey T. Andrews Sells 65,408 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

THC stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $71.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,595. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 135,137 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

