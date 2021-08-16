Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Audrey T. Andrews Sells 65,408 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
THC stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $71.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,595. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
