Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 59.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,963,000 after buying an additional 3,169,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,626,000 after buying an additional 477,354 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 31.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,134,000 after buying an additional 677,886 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 237.3% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after buying an additional 1,477,540 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEN stock opened at $17.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.57. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Tenneco will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.