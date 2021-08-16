TenUp (TUP) Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, TenUp has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a market cap of $13.27 million and approximately $298,134.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00022060 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 100.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000107 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000138 BTC.

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 35,087,467 coins and its circulating supply is 27,132,152 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

