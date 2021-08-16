TERA (TERA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $207,146.00

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, TERA has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $207,146.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TERA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

