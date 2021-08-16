TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.13

Shares of TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.13 and last traded at C$5.10, with a volume of 12800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.25.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$100.83 million and a PE ratio of -10.37.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

