Terra Virtua Kolect Market Capitalization Hits $175.84 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $175.84 million and approximately $67.53 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra Virtua Kolect alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.64 or 0.00872367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00107886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00044459 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 532,070,992 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Virtua Kolect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Virtua Kolect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.