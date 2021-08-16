Terracoin Reaches Market Cap of $710,007.05 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $710,007.05 and approximately $170.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,705.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $671.36 or 0.01468884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.33 or 0.00363911 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00123517 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003333 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

