TerraCredit (CREDIT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $98,027.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $236,611.01 and $98,027.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

