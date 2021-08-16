TerraCredit (CREDIT) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraCredit has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $236,611.01 and approximately $98,027.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

