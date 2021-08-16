TerraUSD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $100.65 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.13 billion and approximately $100.65 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006200 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007758 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000043 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,129,538,136 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

