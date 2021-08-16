TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS TRRVF opened at $15.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.64. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $16.30.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

