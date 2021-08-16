TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
OTCMKTS TRRVF opened at $15.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.64. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $16.30.
About TerraVest Industries
