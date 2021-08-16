Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Terreno Realty worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

TRNO stock opened at $67.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

