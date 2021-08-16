Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Reduced by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 2.1% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 68.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,425 shares of company stock worth $38,241,379 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA traded down $35.47 on Monday, hitting $681.70. 874,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,786,822. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $660.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $674.89 billion, a PE ratio of 354.89, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.33 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.89.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.