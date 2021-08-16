TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Director Acquires $30,050.00 in Stock

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Director J Timothy Bryan acquired 5,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of TESS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.82. 14,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.12.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
About TESSCO Technologies
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
