TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Director Acquires $30,050.00 in Stock

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Director J Timothy Bryan acquired 5,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TESS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.82. 14,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.12.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 34.0% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 514,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 130,495 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 77,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

