Tether Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $86.30 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $64.08 billion and approximately $86.30 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00056242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00134058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00158942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,261.95 or 1.00004121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.05 or 0.00918825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.15 or 0.00681257 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.18 or 0.06872414 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 65,468,847,060 coins and its circulating supply is 64,046,734,131 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.