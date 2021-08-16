Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $29,258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 107,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $61.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.44. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $62.58.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.