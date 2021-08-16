Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 135,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 30,855 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 837,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,936,000 after purchasing an additional 72,923 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $57.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.44.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

