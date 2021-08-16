Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Life Storage worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Life Storage by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.81.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $119.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $121.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. Analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

