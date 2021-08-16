Texas Permanent School Fund Invests $5.72 Million in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 101,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Lattice Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after purchasing an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,907,000 after buying an additional 558,786 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,522,000 after buying an additional 263,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,702,000 after buying an additional 443,404 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

LSCC opened at $58.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.03. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $61.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $47,941.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,039.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $877,965.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,763,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,377 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

