Texas Permanent School Fund Invests $5.90 Million in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 129,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Genpact as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,625 shares of company stock worth $6,589,224. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE G opened at $52.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

