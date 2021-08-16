Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,919 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $59.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.47. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

