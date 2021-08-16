Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 426 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Cummins by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after buying an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Cummins by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Cummins by 321.4% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

CMI opened at $237.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

