Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 9,587 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,563 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,587 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of HP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HP by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 269,320 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 61,259 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.