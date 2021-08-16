TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CFO Sells $225,872.88 in Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $225,872.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,408. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 0.40. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 16.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 22.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 53.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFSL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

