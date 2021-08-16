The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of The Aaron’s worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the first quarter worth $713,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 33.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 412,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 103,375 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 23.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 73.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 591,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AAN opened at $29.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $955.36 million and a P/E ratio of 9.68. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

