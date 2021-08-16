The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of The AES worth $14,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in The AES by 3.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in The AES by 3.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

