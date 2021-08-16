The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Allstate by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,392,000 after buying an additional 127,750 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in The Allstate by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 19,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $130.49 price objective on shares of The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

NYSE ALL opened at $135.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.