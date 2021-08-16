The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $144.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALL. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on shares of The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. cut their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.46.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $135.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in The Allstate by 7,723.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 209.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,092,000 after buying an additional 1,396,465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in The Allstate by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after buying an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after buying an additional 728,870 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

