The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) Critical Contrast

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

45.5% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Bank of Nova Scotia and California Business Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of Nova Scotia 0 3 7 0 2.70 California Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus price target of $83.10, suggesting a potential upside of 28.94%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than California Business Bank.

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of Nova Scotia and California Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of Nova Scotia 19.62% 12.15% 0.69% California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Business Bank has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Bank of Nova Scotia and California Business Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.41 $5.04 billion $3.99 16.15 California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than California Business Bank.

Summary

The Bank of Nova Scotia beats California Business Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About California Business Bank

California Business Bank provides various financial products and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company offers various personal and business deposit products; and business and commercial loans comprising SBA, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans. It also provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.