The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,808 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,861,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,694,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 835.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.6% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,065,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,675,000 after purchasing an additional 196,612 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $64.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

