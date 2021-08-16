The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,433 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up 2.8% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The Blackstone Group worth $69,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $115.00. 101,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,702. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.83. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $117.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $4,039,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,753,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,254,617 shares of company stock valued at $199,794,332 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

