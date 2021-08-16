The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,927 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,062 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 46.4% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,914,343. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

