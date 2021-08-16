The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Raised to “Buy” at B. Riley

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $102.75 on Monday. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $106.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.37.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at $95,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.