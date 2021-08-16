The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after B. Riley upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $102.75, but opened at $106.27. B. Riley now has a $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00. The Children’s Place shares last traded at $105.06, with a volume of 692 shares.

PLCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

In other news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

