The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Up 75.0% in July

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CHN opened at $27.87 on Monday. The China Fund has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.08.

Get The China Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,562,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,756,000 after buying an additional 71,494 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 20.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of The China Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.