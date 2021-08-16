The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX opened at $168.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.64. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.