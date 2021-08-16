The Force Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.74 or 0.00566904 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001046 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

