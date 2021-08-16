The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Short Interest Update

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:FDVA opened at $12.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.32. The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer installment loans, home equity loans, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and Business Term Loans, Commercial Line of Credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans.

