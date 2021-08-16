The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 118.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zevia PBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Shares of ZVIA stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $14.61.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.