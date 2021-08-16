The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €183.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTX. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €209.92 ($246.97).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €206.50 ($242.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.95. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €129.95 ($152.88) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €209.33.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

