The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.40 ($51.06).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DUE opened at €43.82 ($51.55) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €35.70. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €23.72 ($27.91) and a one year high of €44.00 ($51.76). The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 150.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.